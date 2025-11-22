BJP leader Manikantha Rathod arrested in attack case

Kalaburagi: Manikantha Rathod, a BJP leader from Chittapur, was arrested on Thursday in connection with an attack case and handed over to judicial custody near Shirwal in Afzalpur taluk.

The arrest follows an incident in Narayanpur village, where Rashid Dastagir Inamdar Mutya and his associates, driver Zubeer and Bagesh, were attacked. Police sources stated that Rathod was taken into custody in connection with this assault.

According to police, Rathod had gone to Narayanpur village in the evening when a protest erupted. Locals alleged that Rashid Mutya was cheating innocent villagers, misusing their trust, and exploiting religious sentiments for personal gain, including demanding money, jewelry, and other benefits. During the protest near the Hazrat Imam Khasin Dargah, Mutya, his driver Zubeer, and Bagesh were assaulted and subsequently admitted to Kalaburagi District Hospital.

Based on the complaint filed by Bagesh, the police tracked and arrested Rathod around 10 PM on Thursday near Shirwal Cross in Afzalpur taluk while he was traveling towards Kalaburagi. PSI Chidanand Savadi of Nelogi police station confirmed the arrest and said that Rathod has been placed under judicial custody.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are collecting further evidence regarding the attack. The arrest comes amid heightened local tensions due to allegations of exploitation of villagers under the guise of religious authority.