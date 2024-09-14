Bloggers’ meet launched to promote tourism at Somanathapura Temple

Mysuru: In a unique initiative to boost tourism through social media, a Bloggers’ Meet was organized today at the World Heritage Site Somanathapura Temple in Mysore. The event is part of a larger campaign to promote the cultural and historical significance of Mysore’s tourist destinations during the upcoming Mysore Dussehra celebrations. As the world-renowned Mysore Dussehra is set to take place from October 3rd to 12th, the city is gearing up for a series of events and activities in various parts of Mysore. To coincide with this grand festival, the Department of Tourism has launched a special initiative called “Discovery Mysore,” aiming to enhance the visibility of the region’s tourist spots through social media engagement.

The campaign focuses on harnessing the power of social media to attract both domestic and international tourists by encouraging bloggers to visit and promote these destinations on their websites and platforms. On Friday, a team of bloggers visited the Channakesava Temple in Somanathapura, a UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its intricate architecture and sculptural beauty. The bloggers were given a guided tour, learning about the temple’s history, architecture, carving styles, and the rich cultural heritage embedded in its walls. This marked the beginning of the first bloggers’ meet dedicated to promoting the tourist spots of Mysore district. The bloggers’ meet was organized in collaboration with the Central Ministry of Tourism, the State Tourism Department, and the Karnataka Tourism Society. The initiative was guided by the Joint Director of the Tourism Department, M.K. Savita, who emphasized the importance of using digital platforms to reach a broader audience and showcase the unique cultural heritage of Mysore.

“Through this meet, we aim to leverage the influence of social media to attract more visitors to our heritage sites. Bloggers and social media influencers play a vital role in shaping travel trends, and we are excited to have them explore and promote the beauty of Mysore,” said Savita.

This initiative is expected to continue throughout the Mysore Dussehra festivities, with more such meets planned at various tourist locations across the district. By engaging with bloggers and digital influencers, the Department of Tourism hopes to create a sustained buzz around Mysore’s rich heritage and attract a new wave of tourists. The “Discovery Mysore” campaign is a testament to the growing recognition of social media’s role in modern tourism promotion. The campaign not only aims to increase footfall at these historical sites but also to foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s cultural legacy among global travellers.

As the festivities of Mysore Dussehra approach, the city’s blend of tradition and modernity is set to captivate the hearts of visitors, with bloggers and influencers leading the way in sharing this

experience with the world.