BMTC Conductor Suspended For Allegedly Issuing Fake Tickets And Wasting Public Funds

A video capturing a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor creating counterfeit bus tickets and disposing of them has gone viral on social media. A female passenger on the same bus exposed the conductor's actions and recorded them. She expressed her objections to the conductor's production of zero-fare tickets, which are meant for women passengers as part of the Karnataka government's Shakti Scheme, providing free bus services.

The widely circulated video depicts the conductor using a handheld device to print these fake tickets and then tossing them out of the bus window while in motion. The woman recording the video can be heard confronting the conductor, asking why he is tearing and discarding these tickets. She questioned whether he was paying for them, emphasizing that taxpayers fund these services and that he had repeated this behavior at previous stops. In response, the conductor offered an apology.

The video on various social media platforms faced criticism, with suggestions that conductors on government-run buses create fake tickets to attain incentives once they meet their targets. In response to this incident, the BMTC issued a statement, announcing the suspension of the involved staff member.

Furthermore, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Malleshwaram, CN Ashwath Narayan, raised questions about whether this conduct was sanctioned by the Minister of Transport or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.