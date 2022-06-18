Brigade Foundation to set up not-for-profit 120-bed hospital

Bengaluru: Brigade Foundation, a not-for-profit trust, has signed an agreement of collaboration with St. John's Medical College Hospital to begin the construction of a not-for-profit 120-bed hospital at the 60-acre Brigade Meadows Township on Kanakapura Road.

This agreement with St. John's Medical College Hospital is pursuant to an earlier MoU, whereby Brigade Foundation established St. John's Health Centre at Brigade Meadows which was inaugurated on 24th June 2020. The ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility was held on Friday in the presence of Rev Dr Paul Parathazham, Director St John's Medical College Hospital, M R Jaishankar, CMD Brigade Group and Dr Shashidhar, CEO Brigade Foundation.

The hospital will have a built-up area of 1,09,000 square feet. The architecture and plans for the hospital have been mutually agreed between Brigade Foundation and St. John's Medical College Hospital.

"This not-for-profit initiative with St. John's Medical College Hospital, which is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in Bengaluru will contribute significantly to the healthcare needs of South Bengaluru. Our philosophy is to strive for excellence in everything we do. Through St. Johns Medical College Hospital at Brigade Meadows, we want to establish a mutually beneficial long-standing relationship to provide our communities with quality healthcare. Our aim is to reach out to a wider section of society and make quality healthcare available to the common man at affordable costs" said Dr. H Shashidhar, CEO, Brigade Foundation.

Dr Paul Parathazham said, "The best healthcare is the one you can access when and where you need it. The COVID 19 pandemic has shown us in no uncertain terms the growing need for affordable yet top-notch medical facilities for all strata of society. And in response to this need, the currently operational St John's Health Centre at Brigade Meadows was conceptualized and established in less than a year. Now, we are happy to initiate the setup of the full-fledged, 120-bedded St Johns Medical College Hospital at Brigade Meadows."

The hospital will be a not-for-profit unit that aims to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services that are accessible, affordable, patient friendly and environment friendly.