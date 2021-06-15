Bringing petrol price under GST: Kumaraswamy calls out Congress for advocating BJP's stand

Bengaluru: Launching his tirade at the Congress over the former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily's statement that petrol should be brought under the GST, the former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy said that the Congress was unaware of the risks involved.



"The government at the centre is saying that petrol price should be brought under GST if it has to become cheaper. The Congress party is also repeating this If so, what is the Congress fighting for; to reduce petrol prices or to bring it under GST?," he asked.

Kumaraswamy said that such demands from the Congress expose the party as it is not to reduce the tax on petrol but to bring it under the GST. "The only agenda of the national parties is to do politics. They do not consider the welfare of the state and local needs. If petrol is brought under the GST then it would amount to exploiting the States. It has become public that both Congress and BJP have stood for exploitation," he said.

"People may feel that the price of petrol would be reduced when it is brought under the GST. But the state will lose revenue. The development of the state will be hampered," the senior JDS leader added. "Let the centre and the state reduce the taxes on petrol instead. The taxes on petrol are as high as 68 per cent. The Centre and the State charge Rs 60-Rs 65 as tax on a litre of petrol. The taxes should not exceed Rs 30. The prices will stand at Rs 65-Rs 70 then. All of us should campaign for it," Kumaraswamy stated.