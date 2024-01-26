British ruled India for 400 years as our own people hatched conspiracies: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the British were successful in ruling over India for 400 years as our own people hatched conspiracies against their people and land.

The Chief Minister warned against the people who are against social change, equal opportunities and with the mindset of denying equal opportunities for all.

“They are people amongst us who want to deny equal opportunities for all. They are very dangerous. People should beware of them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering during the memorial day of freedom fighter martyr from Karnataka, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna at Khodey Circle in Bengaluru.

He said that the freedom lover, patriotic Sangolli Rayanna was caught by the British due to the conspiracy of our own people.

“Rayanna should not only be respected as he hails from the Kuruba community. He must be honoured for his patriotism and sacrifice. In every home Rayanna should take birth,” the Chief Minister said.

The state government has also asked the Central government to change the name of Hubballi airport to Sangolli Rayanna.

“We have created the KempeGowda Authority. We recommended the name of Kempe Gowda for the Bengaluru International Airport. The names of great personalities like Kempe Gowda, Rayanna, Basavanna, Kuvempu, Kanakadasa, Mahatma Gandhi and Vivekananda are given so that their lives should inspire people,” Chief Minister said.

He said that some sections of the people who want to sit without hard work and eat the fruits of others are conspiring to change the Constitution.

“They want destruction of ideals of these great personalities and don’t want the Constitution and continued inequality. Utmost care should be taken in this regard,” the Chief Minister said.

“In our country, one king was hated by another. Making use of this weakness, Ghazni Mohammad, British and French invaded our country. The opportunities in the country should be made available to people of all sections. This is the objective of the Constitution of India. Basavanna, Kuvempu and even Rayanna also stood for this,” he said.