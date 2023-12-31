Budding writer’s book unveiled by Justice Santhosh Hegde

Bengaluru: Budding writer Amana’s 4th book “Galore of Mysteries” unveiled by Justice Santosh Hegde, includes a heartfelt message by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has penned the foreword lauding Amana’s literary journey.



This book is Amana’s 4th book and marks her debut in fiction writing. Amana J Kumar, is currently studying in 10th Standard in Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bengaluru, Karnataka and has done her “Master pieces of world literature” course from Harvard University.

Amana’s ‘Galore of Mysteries’ is a captivating blend of anthology and short stories that unravel the tales of mysteries in the world of Galoria. An adventure that is both terrifying and fun, invoking amazement through innocent fascination. This book transports readers into a realm of imagination, captivating their minds across its pages.

Amana J Kumar, daughter of Dr. Latha T.S and Jaiwanth Kumar has started her English poem when she was in 6th grade. Till now, Amana has written more than 500 poems in English and Hindi.