Businessman murdered while celebrating son’s birthday

Ballari: The murder case of a real estate businessman that took place in Krishna Colony of Guggarhatti on the outskirts of Bellary last night got a big tip and it has come to light that the person was killed due to political rivalry. The deceased, Mehboob Basha, was involved in real estate business as well as politics. He was a worker of Gali Janardhan Reddy’s new KRPP party.

Yesterday, four persons who had arrived in two bikes, killed him with machetes and escaped. It has been alleged that Mehboob Basha was killed by Congress leaders Koli Anwar, Altaf and Siraj. The accused are being interrogated by the police. This incident took place under Bellary Rural Police Station.

The deceased businessman’s 6-year-old son, Sania Nizam, who was celebrating his birthday, had brought a cake. He went to talk to the killers who were at the door by the time he was about to cut the cake. On this occasion, Mehaboob Basha was killed after being stabbed at various parts of the body, including the chest.

MLA Janardana Reddy raised the issue in the House that an activist of their party, Mehboob Basha, was murdered due to a political feud and a proper investigation should be conducted. A loyal worker of their party, he was murdered by Congress workers. It has already been reported that the killers have been arrested and the murder was done out of political hatred. After 20 years, this kind of murder happened again in Bellary. He said that the murderers should be hanged.