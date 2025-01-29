BWSSB incurs loss of Rs.1,000 crore per year: DKS

Bengaluru: “Instructions have been given to submit a report on the increase in drinking water prices. Action will be taken for implementation as soon as the report is submitted. Necessary steps will be taken to regularize illegal water connections, obtain accurate accounts of water connections and consumption,” said DCM D K Shivakumar.

DCM D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, held a meeting with BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, and BMRDA officials at the city’s Kaveri Bhavan on Tuesday and later addressed the media.

“From 2014 till now, i.e. for 11 years, the water bill has not been increased in the city. Due to this, BWSSB is losing Rs 1,000 crore a year. The electricity bill used to be Rs 35 crore earlier. This time it is Rs 75 crore. Including other services and human resource costs, it is losing Rs 85 crore a month,” he said.

Price hike is inevitable

“There is an inevitable need to increase the water bill. For this reason, the board has gone to all the MLAs of the city and held discussions.

Also, it is not possible to ask for loans from many banks to expand the water network. The banks are saying that the board is in loss and we cannot help. Several organizations, including JICA, which is giving us money, are telling us to promise to return the money if we need assistance,” he said.

“The plan has been formulated to provide accurate information about water connections and water used in the manner that a system has been developed for tax payment that includes everyone within the BBMP area. The poor, the rich, and housing complexes should get every account. The public should pay even a little money and get water connections. Those who have got illegal connections should regularize them. We need to take a decision for the survival of BWSSB and to provide water to everyone,” he appealed.

Prepare for summer immediately

“Instructions have been given that there should be no problem with drinking water in Bengaluru by the upcoming summer.

I have also instructed the officials that if any lake needs to be filled to increase groundwater, immediate action should be taken in this regard,” he said.

15,000 new connections

“So far, about 15,000 new connections have been given under the Cauvery 5th phase drinking water project. Another 20,000 water connections need to be given.

Also, many housing complexes are not taking water connections. They have been instructed to take the connection compulsorily,” he said.

When asked how much the water tariff will be increased, he said, “The board is losing Rs 1,000 crore. After the discussion, the price hike will be announced. No decision has been taken on this yet. If the poor cannot afford to pay more, our wish is that they should pay at least one paise per liter. The purpose of this is to get an account of water consumption,” he said.

‘We have reduced the electricity tariff’

There is a discussion about the increase in the metro ticket price and when asked whether the water price increase will not burden the people, he said, “Our government has reduced the electricity tariff after coming to power.

All this is happening due to the increase in the price of petrol and diesel” he said. When asked whether the OTS system will be introduced in BWSSB too, he said, “This is being considered.

I have instructed the officials to report to the authorities to introduce this system for those who have pending water bills.”

Tunnel road tender by the end of February

“I have instructed the officials to call a tender worth Rs 17,780 crore for the construction of the tunnel road by February at the latest. I have also told them that it should be completed within three and a half years. The project will be completed in two phases. Money will also be provided by the BBMP. Grants will also be provided by the government. Some banks including Power Finance Corporation and HUDCO have come forward to provide loans. An auction process has also been called for this. Those who offer money at a low interest rate will be given a chance,” he said. When asked about MP PC Mohan’s letter saying no to the tunnel road, he said, “No one’s land will go because of this. It will go underground.” When asked again if the tunnel road will come through the Palace grounds, hesaid, “It will go underground wherever it comes.”