Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief

Bengaluru: In the wake of heavy rains in many parts of Bangalore, BBMP Chief Commissioner and Commissioners of all zones, Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of zones visited and inspected the rain-affected areas in their respective zones on Tuesday midnight.



Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who toured many zones including Yelahanka and East till midnight, inspected the measures taken for smooth flow of rainwater and also inspected zone wise control rooms. Also the Special / Zonal Commissioners also visited and inspected the affected areas under their jurisdiction.

The Chief Commissioner has asked the public to contact the central office control room telephone number 1533 immediately if they are in trouble due to rain. DCM DK Shivakumar has instructed the BBMP officials and engineers to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains in Bangalore.

He gave a verbal order to the senior officials of the corporation that they should coordinate and cooperate with each other with the police, BESCOM, water board and other departments so that the citizens of Bangalore do not suffer.