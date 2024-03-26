Live
Case booked against Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain
Ramanagara: The election officials booked case against Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain on charges of unlawful distribution of sarees to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections A complaint has been formally lodged against the MLA, with the case expanding to include his wife, following accusations of orchestrating an illicit scheme aimed at swaying voters.
The focal figure in this controversy, Anil, a staunch supporter of the MLA, has been named as the primary accused in the case, Upon receiving intelligence from members of both the JDS and BJP, police conducted a thorough inspection of a private company’s logistics facility in Ward 1 of Ramanagara.
Their investigation revealed the stockpiling of thousands of sarees and chudidars, purportedly transported from Surat, Gujarat, to Ramanagara via private transport. The estimated value of the seized sarees amounted to approximately 14 lakhs, as per official records. The confiscated goods have been taken into police custody, with Anil and the proprietors of NM Granites facing legal repercussions based on courier bills, GST documentation, and recipient information.
In response to these developments, a joint press conference was convened by BJP and JDS representatives in Ramnagar, with JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy raising pertinent questions regarding the district administration’s and police department’s handling of the matter. Expressing concerns over the transparency of the electoral process, Nikhil Kumaraswamy urged the State Election Commission to ensure fair and unbiased elections, calling for heightened vigilance to thwart attempts at subverting democracy.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his unwavering support for the joint struggle against electoral malpractice, vowing to stand by the side of BJP-JDS workers in their pursuit of justice.