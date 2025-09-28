Caste census participation voluntary, clarifies BC Commission

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has clarified that participation in the ongoing social and educational survey (popularly called the caste census) is purely voluntary and not mandatory.

The clarification comes in the wake of an interim order by the Karnataka High Court that emphasized the voluntary nature of participation.

The caste census, which began on September 22, is being conducted across the state with the stated aim of collecting accurate social, economic, and educational data of households.

The exercise is expected to cover the entire state population. However, the Commission’s press release underlined that citizens and families are free to choose whether or not to provide information to the enumerators.

“The Commission does not intend to compel anyone to disclose details against their will. Providing information is completely left to the discretion of the families and individuals,” the release said.

It also directed field staff not to use anyform of coercion while seeking responses from the public.

The Commission’s statement assumes significance as the High Court had recently directed that surveyors must not force citizens to furnish details. The court also instructed that any data collected must remain confidential.

The Commission has now been asked to submit an affidavit to the court confirming compliance with these directions.

The state government has projected the survey as a vital step in understandingthe social, economic, and educational realities of various communities, which would in turn help frame welfare policies more effectively. However, public debate has surrounded the process, with sections of society expressing both support and apprehension.

By reiterating the voluntary nature of participation, the Commission appears keen to build confidence among citizens and address concerns of privacy and misuse of data.

The clarification is also aimed at ensuring transparency in line with judicial scrutiny. Officials said the survey will continue across Karnataka, but households unwilling to participate will not face any pressure. “The purpose of the census is to gather accurate data, not to compel unwilling citizens,” an official said.

As the process unfolds, the Commission and the state government are expected to face close monitoring from both the judiciary and civil society groups to ensure that the exercise remains within the framework of law and voluntary participation.