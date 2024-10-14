Cauvery Stage V to benefit 50 lakh Bengalureans: DCM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the Cauvery Stage V project, which will be made operational on October 16, will benefit 50 lakh people in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “October 16 is a special day as Cauvery Stage V project is being realised. The project will be inaugurated at Thorekadanahalli. This project will help supply water to about 50 lakh people.”

Asked about devolution of tax by the Centre, he said, “Karnataka is getting a raw deal.

Our state has got lesser devolution than Northern Indian states and Andhra Pradesh. We pay a much higher tax, yet we get so less devolution.

We will start ‘Our tax Our right’ campaign in the days to come. Why is that Union Ministers and BJP MPs from the State are not raising their voice for the state in Delhi? The Finance Minister is elected from Karnataka and there are 3-4 other ministers from Karnataka but none of them have raised their voice regarding this. We want BJP leaders to join hands in this fight.” Asked about BJP’s criticism of the government advertisement, he said, “We have conveyed the information we have received in our own way.”

“Mysuru Dasara is being celebrated in a grand way this year. By the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the State has received good rains this year.

All the dams in the state are full this year. I am happy that Tungabhadra reservoir is overflowing again after we repaired the damaged crest gate in just six days.

“In view of heavy footfalls for the Mysuru Dasara, the Dasara illumination will be extended by 10-12 days. The lighting this Dasara is better than the lighting that we did during my tenure as a Energy minister. The drone show involving 1500 drones is a big draw. More than 2.5 lakh people had gathered for the programmes of Ilayaraja and A R Rahman,” he said.

“Dasara is being celebrated in various parts of the State. I was surprised to see the scale of Dasara tableau in Kodagu, it is grander than Mysuru,” he added.