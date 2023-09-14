Cauvery water cannot be released to TN putting farmers, people and animals in distress: CM's letter to Union Hydropower Minister

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a letter written to Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the decision of the Cauvery Water Control Committee cannot be implemented by jeopardizing the interests of farmers, cattle and humans who depend on Cauvery water for drinking water.

Clarifying that 5000 cusecs of water from KRS and Kabini cannot be flown from Biligundlu for 15 days as decided by the Cauvery Water Control Committee, the Chief Minister has requested to reconsider the decision of the Cauvery Water Control Committee considering the request of Karnataka and also requested to protect the interest of the people and livestock of the drought-affected state.

Following the earlier directive of the Karnataka State Committee, he explained that most of the taluks in the Cauvery basin are facing severe drought due to failure of monsoon.

Tamil Nadu used 100 TMC of water for 92 days from June to mid-September, which is more than the previous droughts of 1987-88, 2002-03, 2012-13, 2016-17 and 2017-18. In the role, the Chief Minister explained that Tamil Nadu is growing paddy extensively despite the distress in Karnataka's reservoirs.

There is no sign of rain as per IMD weather forecast till September 12 and 24. Mettur Reservoir has 24.233 tmc live storage on 12th September and if we consider the water currently released, enough water is available to meet the requirement of Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka needs 70 TMC for crop protection, 33 TMC for drinking water and 3 TMC for industries. The chief minister explained in character that our collection is only 53 TMC and this collection is not enough to meet our requirements.