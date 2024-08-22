Live
CBI and Lokayukta torturing my friends and family: DCM DK Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that CBI and Lokayukta are torturing his friends and family members in the name of investigation.
“The State government had transferred the disproportionate assets case from CBI to Lokayukta. In spite of this, the CBI is continuing to investigate the case and subject my friends and family to torture. The Lokayukta is now doing the same in the name of investigation,” he said, while speaking to reporters after undergoing interrogation at the Lokayukta office.
“Lokayukta is investigating the case for the last six months. Today, it is interrogated me for two long hours. Lokayukta is asking strange questions. The CBI did its investigation but never called me for interrogation like this. Lokayukta is torturing me,” he said.
“I have responded to Lokayukta’s queries, I will submit some more documents related to the questions. The Lokayukta had issued a notice to appear before it for the interrogation on August 21 but I had sought a different date as I was in Alamatti dam to offer Bagina to Krishna River.
Asked if he needs to appear before the Lokayukta again, he said he would be called in after the documents are verified.