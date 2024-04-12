CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers

Bengaluru: During the last week, the Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City police arrested several persons under the NDPS act and recovered from the various types of Narcotics.

Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, has stated that the Narcotics Wing of CCB arresting a foreign-origin drug peddler, involved in the illegal trade of banned MDMA crystals. The officers have seized 4 kg MDMA crystals valued at ₹4 Cr, registering a case under the NDPS Act at Bagalgunte PS

The Narcotics Wing of CCB has arrested a suspect from Assam for drug trafficking. 5.5 kg of Ganja valued at ₹10,00,000 was confiscated, along with key evidence including a mobile phone and an electronic weighing machine

Basavangudi Police Station strikes a blow against drug trafficking. Two culprits were apprehended and 47 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs. 11,76,000 was seized. Among them, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Pulakeshinagar police station, with a history in a murder case and two arms act violations, was trying to sell and push ganja.(eom)