Live
- CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers
- South Africa's Kapp reprimanded for swearing during ODI; second breach of ICC code in a week
- Special poojas at the glorious Santoshimata temple
- Tragedy in Nagarkurnool district.. Two women died due to electric shock
- Campaigning not exciting as opposition lacks strength, claims Assam minister
- J&K: Water rafting event held in Doda for youth voters
- PM Modi's advice on how gaming industry progress in India was inspiring: Creators
- India’s CPI inflation eases to 9-month low of 4.85 pc in March
- Uddhav Thackeray hops onto Mumbai local train after campaigning in Palghar
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Dausa in Rajasthan
Just In
During the last week, the Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City police arrested several persons under the NDPS act and recovered from the various types of Narcotics.
Bengaluru: During the last week, the Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City police arrested several persons under the NDPS act and recovered from the various types of Narcotics.
Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, has stated that the Narcotics Wing of CCB arresting a foreign-origin drug peddler, involved in the illegal trade of banned MDMA crystals. The officers have seized 4 kg MDMA crystals valued at ₹4 Cr, registering a case under the NDPS Act at Bagalgunte PS
The Narcotics Wing of CCB has arrested a suspect from Assam for drug trafficking. 5.5 kg of Ganja valued at ₹10,00,000 was confiscated, along with key evidence including a mobile phone and an electronic weighing machine
Basavangudi Police Station strikes a blow against drug trafficking. Two culprits were apprehended and 47 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs. 11,76,000 was seized. Among them, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Pulakeshinagar police station, with a history in a murder case and two arms act violations, was trying to sell and push ganja.(eom)