CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers

During the last week, the Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City police arrested several persons under the NDPS act and recovered from the various types of Narcotics.

Bengaluru: During the last week, the Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City police arrested several persons under the NDPS act and recovered from the various types of Narcotics.

Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, has stated that the Narcotics Wing of CCB arresting a foreign-origin drug peddler, involved in the illegal trade of banned MDMA crystals. The officers have seized 4 kg MDMA crystals valued at ₹4 Cr, registering a case under the NDPS Act at Bagalgunte PS

The Narcotics Wing of CCB has arrested a suspect from Assam for drug trafficking. 5.5 kg of Ganja valued at ₹10,00,000 was confiscated, along with key evidence including a mobile phone and an electronic weighing machine

Basavangudi Police Station strikes a blow against drug trafficking. Two culprits were apprehended and 47 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs. 11,76,000 was seized. Among them, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Pulakeshinagar police station, with a history in a murder case and two arms act violations, was trying to sell and push ganja.(eom)

