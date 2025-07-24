Centre not responsible for GST notices to small traders, says Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday squarely blamed the Karnataka state government for issuing GST-related tax notices to small traders, refuting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s claim that the Centre was responsible. “It is laughable that the state government, after taking all the decisions, now tries to wash its hands of the consequences,” Joshi said.

Responding to widespread backlash against GST dues notices served to fruit vendors, milk sellers, vegetable traders and other petty merchants in Karnataka, Joshi stated that such notices were issued solely by the state’s commercial tax department, not by any Central authority. He emphasised that if it had been a directive from the Centre, similar actions would have been observed across other states — which has not been the case. “The Karnataka government is misleading the public by denying its role and shirking responsibility,” Joshi alleged. “Instead of protecting small traders, they are being harassed with tax recovery notices in the name of GST.”

Clarifying the structure of GST, Joshi noted that while the Centre controls CGST, the SGST component and its implementation fall under the state’s jurisdiction. “States hold two-thirds of the decision-making power in the GST Council. The Centre only has a one-third vote,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for undermining public trust in UPI-based digital payments. “Such harassment discourages transparent digital transactions, which India proudly showcases to the world,” Joshi said, terming it a “reckless political misadventure.”