Change of command of Air Force Station 

Bidar: Air Commodore handed over Command of Air Force Station Bidar to Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi on Friday. A ceremonial handing and taking over Hollow Square was conducted on this occasion with due adherence to Covid precautions.

During his farewell speech, Nikhilesh Gautam highlighted that the Station had grown from strength to strength to firmly establish itself as a premier Fighter Training Establishment of the Indian Air Force. He exhorted all personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF foremost in their minds and work towards it, in consonance with motto of the IAF to "Touch the Sky with Glory".

Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi was commissioned in the Fighter stream in the IAF on December 18, 1993. He has a total of 3200 flying hours of operational and training flying on various fighter aircraft i.e. Mirage 2000, Jaguar, T77, T96, Bison, Kiran HPT 32.

He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Army War College and College of Defence Management. He has commanded a frontline Fighter Sqadron. He has also held different staff appointments including Directing Staff at DSSC, and Group Captain Staff Duties at Directorate of Education.