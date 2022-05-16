Change your lifestyle this World Hypertension Day, beat ‘silent killer’

Bengaluru: World Hypertension Day is observed on 17 May every year in order to spread awareness regarding the prevention of the 'silent killer'. Today, almost one billion people live with hypertension.

Dr Mohamed Ahmed, Consultant Cardiologist, Altius Hospital, shares some information with The Hans India on this. "Hypertension is a condition in which the pressure of the blood in the circulatory system is persistently raised. If untreated it can cause life-changing complications like brain aneurysm, dementia, heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease, stroke, vision loss among people," says Ahmed.

According to him, the symptoms of hypertension include headache, neck pains, mental fog, fatigue, blurry vision, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain and nosebleeds.

The prevalence of hypertension increases with age. "The prevalence was 22.4% among adults aged 18–39 and increased to 54.5% among those aged 40–59, and 74.5% among those aged 60 and over. For both men and women, a similar pattern of the increasing prevalence of hypertension by age was observed. Women who had early menopause or hysterectomy at an early age tend to develop hypertension much earlier," he adds.

There's a rapid increase in lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart problems, this is due to an unhealthy lifestyle. "Many individuals are developing hypertension at a very early age due to unhealthy dietary habits, alcohol, smoking, Obesity and lack of physical activity. Being an older adult (age 65 and up), Diabetes, high salt diet, drinking too much coffee, energy drinks, family history of high blood pressure, obesity, excess consumption of alcoholic beverages, sedentary lifestyle with limited physical activity, sleep issues, such as insomnia, can lead to this," he explains.

There are several things that one can change. "Lifestyle changes include adding regular exercise to your routine and weight management. Avoiding alcohol and recreational drugs, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables & low sodium (salt) diet, maintaining good sleep habits, quitting smoking and tobacco, and practicing yoga will benefit people who have anxiety and a stressful lifestyle," he adds.

Overall, he concludes by saying that it's necessary to reduce weight, keep stress at bay and to stop smoking.