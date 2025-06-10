Chennai–Mysuru bullet train corridor picks up pace

Bengaluru: The Chennai–Bengaluru–Mysuru high-speed rail corridor, aimed at revolutionising connectivity in South India, is gaining momentum as alignment markings and final survey markers are actively underway. As of June 9, this 435 km bullet train initiative, inspired by Japan’s Shinkansen technology, is marking a significant step forward with land acquisition nearing completion and advanced surveys in progress. This project promises to slash travel time from the current 6.5 hours to a mere 2.5 hours, operating at speeds up to 350 km/h.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is spearheading this project, which will connect Chennai in Tamil Nadu, to Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka through a network of nine stations, Chennai, Poonamallee, Arakkonam, Chittoor, Bangarapet, Bengaluru, Chennapatna, Mandya, and Mysuru. Some reports suggest a potential 11-station plan, including additional stops like Kolar and Whitefield, indicating ongoing refinements. The corridor stretches approximately 435 km, and follows the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, leveraging advanced technologies such as LiDAR mapping and feasibility studies backed by Germany and Japan.

Recent fieldwork has spotlighted alignment markings and final survey markers in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, as observed on June 8, according to sources. This activity underscores the project’s transition from planning to on-ground execution.

Land acquisition, a critical hurdle, is nearly complete in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with efforts now intensifying in Karnataka, where 53 hectares across 41 villages in Mysuru district are being secured, involving around 876 farmers.

The corridor will feature a standard gauge track (1435 mm) with a maximum operational speed of 320 km/h, capable of reaching 350 km/h, and an average speed of 250 km/h. The infrastructure includes a 30 km tunnel network, with notable sections like the 14 km tunnel near Bengaluru, alongside elevated sections to navigate urban density.

Safety systems such as Digital Automatic Train Control (DS-ATC) and the Urgent Earthquake Detection and Alarm System (UrEDAS) for automatic braking will be implemented, drawing from the Shinkansen’s near-zero fatality record over 10 billion passenger trips since 1964.

The alignment along the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, from Hoskote to Sriperumbudur, reflects strategic planning to minimise disruption while maximising connectivity. This approach aligns with a 2023 World Bank report advocating high-speed rail to support India’s projected 1.5 billion population by 2030.

The corridor is poised to transform South India’s economic landscape by linking Bengaluru’s Silicon Valley, Chennai’s auto hub, and Mysuru’s tourism potential. Reduced travel time will benefit commuters and businesses, fostering regional growth.