Chikkamagaluru welcomes multi-purpose bus

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister and Chikkamagaluru District In-charge Minister K J George launched a versatile multi-purpose bus at the District Collector’s Office in a bid to improve healthcare access and public communication in the region’s remote areas.

Funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the bus aims to bridge gaps in medical service delivery and amplify awareness campaigns during emergencies. The launch was a joint effort by the District Health Department and the Department of Information & Public Relations.

In a post on social media platform X, Minister K J George stated, “I reiterated our government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the effective last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and essential services to every citizen.”

The ceremony saw the presence of key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, Zilla Panchayat CEO H S Keerthana, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amate, District Health Officer Dr. Ashwatha Babu, and Senior Assistant Director of DIPR J Manjegowda. Following the launch, Minister George and the officials took a ride in the bus, engaging with residents to highlight its community-focused mission.

Equipped to transport medical teams, supplies, and equipment, the bus will also serve as a mobile hub for health education and emergency communication, strengthening Chikkamagaluru’s resilience against health crises.

This initiative is poised to enhance the district’s infrastructure, fostering better connectivity and support for rural populations while reinforcing public trust in governance.