CIS celebrates international oneness with multicultural day

Bengaluru: Canadian International School, Bengaluru hosted its annual Multicultural Day for its community recently. The annual event, which celebrates the diversity of cultures across the campus and the globe, brought together students, parents, family members, and faculty of the truly International School. The aim was to commemorate multiculturalism and celebrate the forming of a global society made of staff and families from more than 30 nationalities at CIS.

Several stalls representing various countries were organized at the event. The stalls showcased the culture, tradition, music, and food of the respective countries. It was a vibrant display of cultures and colours, with participants proudly displaying their heritage by donning traditional costumes and performing their local songs and dances.

"What a lovely way to reinforce the spirit of a community within the school family. Multicultural day was a buzzing hub of fabulously decorated stalls from 13 different countries, vibrantly and proudly displaying their flags with the tastiest and broadest selections of local delicacies. I was amazed by the musical performances of the talented students as well as the rocking band made up of teaching staff. The energy of the day was bright, warm and loving, and the kids with their stuffed bellies did not want it to end," said Heather, Early Years and Elementary parent. "I loved trying all the different foods from around the world. It was so nice to be together after 2 years", said Akanksh, Grade 11 student at CIS.

The Managing Director, Canadian International School Bengaluru, Shweta Sastri said, "Celebrating our diversity at CIS has been a yearly tradition and it was wonderful once again to be able to host this community event. Such initiatives in schools help students appreciate the richness and diversity of others' cultures and respect for all. We live in a world of diverse cultures, languages, beliefs, and customs. This day is a fantastic celebration of the life and the spirit that makes CIS the culturally rich mosaic that it is."