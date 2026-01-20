CISF’s Coastal Cyclothon 2026 to Span India’s Shores, Boost Security Awareness

Mangaluru: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will flag off the second edition of the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 on January 28, marking a major nationwide outreach initiative aimed at strengthening coastal security awareness, national unity, and community participation along India’s vast shoreline.

The cyclothon will be virtually flagged off by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, in the presence of senior CISF officers and distinguished guests. Organised under the theme “Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat” (Secure Coasts, Prosperous India), the initiative carries the patriotic spirit of Vande Mataram, symbolising collective responsibility towards safeguarding the nation’s coastline.

India’s coastline hosts over 250 ports, including 72 EXIM ports that handle nearly 95 per cent of the country’s trade, besides critical installations such as refineries, shipyards, and nuclear power plants. These vital economic and strategic assets face threats ranging from smuggling of drugs, arms and explosives to infiltration and other illegal activities. For more than five decades, CISF has been entrusted with protecting 12 major ports and several other coastal infrastructure facilities.

The 25-day cyclothon, covering an extensive 6,553 kilometres, will traverse the entire mainland coastline of India, making it one of the longest coastal cycling campaigns undertaken in the country. Two teams of CISF cyclists will start simultaneously—one from Lakhpat Fort in Kachchh, Gujarat, along the western coast, and the other from Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, along the eastern coast. The teams will converge at Kochi, Kerala, on February 22, 2026.

Major cities on the western route include Surat, Mumbai, Goa and Mangaluru, while the eastern route will cover Haldia, Konark, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Puducherry, and Kanyakumari.

A total of 130 CISF personnel, including 65 women, will participate in the cyclothon. The cyclists have undergone more than a month of intensive training focusing on endurance building, nutrition management, cycling safety, long-distance riding techniques, posture optimisation and bicycle maintenance, with professional cyclists assisting in the preparatory phase.

The initiative aims to sensitise coastal communities to security threats, strengthen cooperation between citizens and security agencies, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and security personnel, celebrate India’s maritime heritage, and promote fitness and discipline, particularly among youth and coastal populations.