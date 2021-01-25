City hospital reports five carbon monoxide poisoning cases in 75 days

Bengaluru: With a surge in usage of gas-based water heaters/geysers, there has been an increase of carbon monoxide poisoning during bath. In the last 75 days, Prakriya Hospital has had at least five cases of poisoning with victims brought in at critical stages.

Recently, a 15-year old girl, Shamitha (name changed) had gone to take a bath. When she didn't come out of the bathroom even after 30 minutes, her mother found her lying unconscious inside the bathroom. She was rushed to the emergency department of Prakriya hospital where the doctors diagnosed it to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The child had low blood pressure and was facing difficulty in breathing. The doctors at the hospital mechanically ventilated and gave oxygen. The doctors said that the ventilator was removed within six hours of time and the child did not show any major acute changes of carbon monoxide poisoning and is well at present.

This is the fifth case of carbon dioxide poisoning that has been seen at Prakriya Hospitals in the 75 days.

Dr Merriyet MB, Consultant Pediatrician remarked that more cases may come up because of the low temperature and increased use of gas geysers at home with improper ventilation.

Dr Mohan K, Consultant and Head, Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, who has treated many such patients said, "The high index of suspicion and early diagnosis with prompt initiation of treatment has really helped in a positive outcome in all the five patients that have been treated and discharged from the hospital. With the late onset of winter and the rising use of gas geysers, people should make sure that the gas geysers should be switched off prior to taking a bath if the windows are all shut and there should be adequate ventilation in a bathroom otherwise it may lead to serious health issues including death."

"While it's more commonly seen in western countries where the temperature tends to be low and people use gas warmers, the use of gas geysers and improper ventilation has led to the rise of carbon monoxide poisoning in Bengaluru," he added.

Dr Merriyat said,"Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreversible brain damage or even die before anyone realizes there's a problem. Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause permanent brain damage, damage to your heart, fetal death or miscarriage and death. The diagnosis is mainly clinical as only a high index of suspicion will lead to the right history and subsequently, a simple blood test will confirm the diagnosis. The treatment is initially reaching to the hospital as fast as possible and then breathing pure oxygen and breathing oxygen in a pressurized chamber."