City to host ‘Walk With Coffee’ on International Coffee Day

Bengaluru: The Coffee Board of India will mark International Coffee Day (ICD) 2025 with a unique initiative titled “Walk With Coffee” in Bengaluru on October 1, celebrating India’s rich coffee heritage and the centenary of the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI).

International Coffee Day, observed annually on October 1 since 2014 under the aegis of the International Coffee Organisation, aims to promote coffee consumption globally. The event has gained traction in India, particularly in coffee-growing states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the northeastern regions, as well as in New Delhi.

This year’s flagship event in Bengaluru will begin with a morning walk from M.G. Road Boulevard to the Coffee Board’s head office, passing through key city landmarks including Anil Kumble Circle, Cubbon Park, and Vidhana Soudha. The walk will be held between 6 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. and is expected to draw large participation from coffee growers, industry stakeholders, and enthusiasts.

At the Coffee Board headquarters, the programme will feature the inauguration of a coffee kiosk under the skill development scheme, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and creating livelihood opportunities within the coffee sector. The Coffee Board, in association with the Speciality Coffee Association of India (SCAI), has urged coffee lovers, industry representatives, and the public to take part in the walk, calling it a celebration of both the beverage and the people behind it.

Officials noted that the initiative will not only raise awareness about India’s coffee industry but also highlight Bengaluru’s role as a hub for coffee culture, innovation, and trade.

“International Coffee Day is an occasion to honour our growers, celebrate our heritage, and inspire a wider appreciation for Indian coffee,” a Coffee Board spokesperson said.