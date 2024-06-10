Civic agencies under fire for planting Dubai plant

Bengaluru: In addition to enhancing the beauty of the city, the BBMP is planning to grow 90,000 saplings across Bangalore under Green Bangalore. At present, the road divider, the Palike which has gone out to plant trees in the empty spaces, has now stumbled. The Palike, which is responsible for planting roadside plants, has planted Conocarpus plants on the roadside, which are harmful to the environment and human health.



This type of plant which produces carbon instead of oxygen has already been banned in many countries. Also, there is a ban on this plant in Gujarat and Telangana, but the Palike has planted these plants along the road in many places including Kengeri main road, Yelahanka. The very green that should have given oxygen to damage environment.

Also known as the Dubai plant, reports have revealed that this plant not only causes the ground water level to drop, but also causes asthma and respiratory problems to humans.

This plant grows green with less water and is easy to maintain, so the Palike and forest department are also keeping stock and planting in nurseries. Even if the seeds are scattered in the wind, this plant has the power to grow fast, and environmentalists are warning to clear the plants as soon as possible.

Currently, the Palike is gearing up to make the dream of a green Bangalore come true, and is gearing up to plant more trees in many parts of the city. The Palike has to take further action to clear these dangerous Dubai plants which have already spread in many places.