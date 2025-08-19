Live
- HYDRAA readies to take up study of floodwater diversion from Ameerpet
- India's GDP growth projected at 6.7 pc in Q1 FY26, urban consumption to rise: Report
- BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, 1.3% From Issue Price
- Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
- TCA sees key role of KTR, Kavitha in HCA misdeeds
- Contractors stage flash protest at Deputy CM’s office in Sectt
- LS adjourned briefly amid din over voter roll revision, Speaker announces full language interpretation rollout
- Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surpasses ₹200 Crore in 5 Days, Faces First Drop on Monday
- New tunnel road to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover: Shivakumar
CM accuses ECI of 'colluding' with ruling party, 'threatening' Oppn
Highlights
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "colluding" with the ruling party and said instead...
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "colluding" with the ruling party and said instead of addressing the "vote theft" claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, it tried to threaten the Opposition.
The ECI's credibility will remain in doubt until it honestly fulfilled its duty of safeguarding every citizen's vote, he said. "The Election Commission of India (ECI) finally spoke - not out of duty, but because the Congress, the INDIA Alliance, the civil society, and even the Supreme Court forced it to.
Next Story