CM Basavaraj Bommai unveils logo of Bengaluru Design Festival

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday unveiled the Bengaluru Design Festival logo.

The Bengaluru Design Festival is set to take place from November 11th to December 12th. The city will highlight best practices in sustainable design-led projects and innovations that improve quality of life through a collaborative schedule of over 500 events and activations, including design summits, workshops, design talks, exhibits, design challenges, and so on. Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said, "Smart and innovative design is at the heart of what we do today. We are proud to host one of the country's major design festivals, which will provide several opportunities for all stakeholders and position Bengaluru as a design destination for learning, applying, and developing creative solutions."

"Bengaluru has the potential to tap the next creative economy boom. The festival will aid in the acceleration of the creative ecosystem. The proposed design district will bring in worldwide creative giants to the city. We wish the organisers all the best and assure them of the state's full support and encouragement," he adds. "We are tremendously excited as we are one step closer to the grand designing event to be hosted by Namma Bengaluru," said Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, IT, BT & Skill Development.

"Bengaluru has always been a forerunner in bringing futuristic developments and has every potential to tap the next creative economy boom. This design festival will not only assist to aggregate and accelerate the creative ecosystem, but it will also bring worldwide creative titans to the city. This design festival, we believe, will give fantastic chances for those interested in a career in art and design," he added.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Tom Joseph, Executive Director for Strategy and Development, ISDC, and Arun Balachandran, Director, Digital Division, were also present on the occasion.