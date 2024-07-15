CM holds meeting prior to Assembly session

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed that ministers should be prepared to give adequate answers to the issues discussed in the Assembly session starting from Monday and should be present in the session and provide information about the issues of their departments.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting of the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments and discussed various issues at the Home Office Krishna ahead of the assembly session.

This time it is not a session to discuss the budget as the entire budget was approved in March itself. The budget was always approved in March and the full budget was getting approval in the monsoon session. In view of the fact that the full budget has been approved this time, the opposition parties are likely to use the entire session to make various accusations. He suggested that the authorities should be ready to give a suitable answer to this. The Chief Minister received detailed information from the departmental secretaries about the issues likely to come up for discussion in various departments. He also instructed to collect data on topics that are likely to be debated. All Secretaries, Heads of Departments should be present in the session. Ministers should be adequately informed. The respective departmental ministers should answer the issues discussed. He said he would intervene if necessary.

When there is a matter of your department, the secretaries should be personally present and should cooperate with the minister. He instructed that subordinate officers only cannot be sent and should not be absent. Chief Secretary to Government Dr Rajneesh Goel, Deputy Chief Secretary to Chief Minister LK Ateeq and other senior officials participated in the meeting.