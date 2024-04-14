CM meets BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, tongues wag

Mysuru: In a surprising turn of events ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the residence of BJP MP V. Srinivasa Prasad in Jayalakshmipuram, in city, on Saturday. The meeting between the two political stalwarts has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions in the political circles.

The meeting, which lasted for over half an hour, comes at a crucial time when both Congress and BJP are vying for support from influential leaders to bolster their electoral prospects. During the discussion, Congress candidate for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, M. Lakshmana, and Sunil Bose, contesting from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly sought Prasad’s support.

Prasad, who recently announced his retirement from active politics, had earlier declared that he would not be endorsing or campaigning for any candidate in the upcoming elections.

Despite this, both Congress and BJP have been making concerted efforts to woo him, seeking his blessings and support.

The pretext for Siddaramaiah’s visit was reported to be an inquiry about Prasad’s health. The meeting, however, has fueled speculations about possible political alignments or understanding between the two leaders, given Prasad’s significant influence in the region.

Several other political figures were present during the meeting, including MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, K. Harish Gowda, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, and Muda President K. Mari Gowda. The gathering of such eminent personalities has further intensified the discussions about the implications of this meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region.