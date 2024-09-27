CM must immediately resign to preserve his honour: Bommai

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai opined that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to preserve the respect he currently has, he should immediately resign from his position.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said that Siddaramaiah has a distinct identity in Karnataka politics. He has his own public opinion. If the CM wants to preserve that, he must uphold moral integrity. If he sets an example like everyone else, he will end up being just like them, Bommai remarked.

A complaint has been filed against the CM, and based on that, the Governor has issued orders for his prosecution. Following this, both the High Court and the Sessions Court have passed judgments. At every stage, the case seems to be tightening. It is necessary to think ahead. Anyone has the right to fight in court. Siddaramaiah must maintain the trust people have in him and is expected to continue doing so.

Responding to a question, Bommai said that the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case has already reached a certain stage. The SIT had filed a charge sheet without including the names of ministers and chairperson. There was already an attempt to cover it up. However, since the CBI and ED are investigating, they have now filed the charge sheet. It is inevitable that action will be taken against them. If there is wrongdoing, it is necessary for the opposition to continue the fight.

When asked about the ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest being organized by AHINDA (a socio-political movement), Bommai refrained from commenting but mentioned that BJP’s fight against Siddaramaiah will continue.

On questioning BJP’s moral standing in demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, the MP said that the issue is not about who is being accused but rather about the current question on Siddaramaiah. When he was in the opposition, Siddaramaiah questioned everyone’s morality. Now that he is the Chief Minister, he must question his own morality and provide answers.

Former CM and MP BasavarajBommai said that a candidate for the Shiggaon constituency by-election will be selected soon. Two meetings have already been held in this regard. Several aspirants have submitted their applications. After reviewing them, further steps will be taken, he said.

When asked about the possibility of an unexpected candidate being fielded for Shiggaon, Bommai responded that he had not been in town for the past ten days and was unaware of recent developments, but the candidate will be finalized as soon as possible.