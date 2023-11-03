CM Siddaramaiah Joins festive dance celebrating Karnataka's 50th anniversary

Vijayanagara: The Karnataka Celebration 50 program, organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture in commemoration of the state's 50th anniversary, kicked off in the historic city of Hampi. During this event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in a spirited dance performance with local children, captivating the audience.

The remarkable dance took place near Basavanna Mantapa, opposite the iconic Hampi landmarks. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from the Siddaramana Hundi village in Mysuru district actively engaged in the dance, showcasing his enthusiasm and support for the talented young performers. The CM's impromptu dance moves resonated with the crowd, and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) President Bhima Nayka joined in, showing his appreciation by cheering and whistling as Siddaramaiah danced.

The Department of Kannada and Culture is conducting a year-long celebration titled 'Karnataka Sambhrama-50' to mark Kannada Rajyotsava. In alignment with this, CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Karunad Jyoti Rath Yatra in Hampi, which serves as a vibrant part of the festivities. This jubilant event signifies a proud 50-year journey of Karnataka as a state, with its citizens coming together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of Karnataka.