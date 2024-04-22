  • Menu
CM Siddaramaiah receives a garland made of free bus tickets

CM Siddaramaiah receives a garland made of free bus tickets
A law student's unique gesture of gratitude for free travel

Bengaluru: A first-year law student from Arasikere presented a garland made from free bus tickets to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The student, M A Jayashree, offered the garland during an election campaign in which Siddaramaiah attended.

While presenting the garland, Jayashree said, "Thanks to the Congress government's free travel initiative, which you implemented as Chief Minister, I have been able to pursue my law studies without any financial strain. Therefore, I kept all the free tickets and made this garland. I have been waiting for months for an opportunity to present it to you. When I heard you were coming to Arasikere today, I ran here with the garland in one breath." She then expressed her gratitude and received blessings from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

