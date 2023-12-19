CM Siddaramaiah Urgently Appeals to PM Modi Seeks Drought Compensation of Rs. 18,177 Crore

Bengaluru: In a crucial meeting held at the Parliament premises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shedding light on pressing matters concerning the state. Foremost among the topics addressed was the drought compensation, totalling Rs. 18,177.44 crore, which the state government has sought from the Centre.



This encounter marks the second meeting between CM Siddaramaiah and PM Modi since Siddaramaiah assumed office as Chief Minister in May this year. Previously, the Congress party had raised concerns, accusing central ministers of not extending appointments to state leaders for discussions on drought compensation.

During the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah underscored the urgency of addressing the plight of Karnataka's farmers, emphasising that it has been nearly three months since the state submitted its initial memorandum and two months since the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) conducted field visits to assess the situation. The CM's letter to the PM, submitted during the meeting, emphasised the critical need to expedite the disbursement of input subsidies to farmers grappling with the aftermath of crop failures.

In addition to the drought compensation, CM Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to consider extending the employment days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme from the current 100 days to 150 days. The state government had previously communicated this request to the Rural Development Department, awaiting a decision on the matter.

In October, Karnataka submitted comprehensive documentation highlighting the severe drought conditions prevailing in 223 out of 236 taluks due to monsoon failures. The estimated loss across the state amounted to a staggering Rs. 33,770 crore. A central team visited drought-affected areas, submitting a report to the Union government. CM Siddaramaiah, in his pursuit of expeditious relief, had also appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the necessary funds.

Adding a sombre note to the discourse, state government data revealed that 456 farmers have tragically lost their lives to suicide in Karnataka due to the compounded effects of drought-induced hardships and mounting debts.