CM Siddaramaiah's Compassionate Intervention: Boy Forced to Tend Sheep Returns to School

Chitradurga - In an act of compassion and commitment to education, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ensured that a young boy from Basapur village in Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district, gets a second chance at school after two years of tending sheep. Yogesh, the young boy in question, has been successfully re-enrolled in school, thanks to the swift and caring intervention of the Chief Minister.

The story unfolded when a concerned local named Mahendra took to Twitter, tagging the 'CM of Karnataka' X (formerly Twitter) account to raise awareness about Yogesh's situation. Yogesh had been withdrawn from school by his parents and made to tend sheep instead. Upon seeing Mahendra's plea, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wasted no time in dispatching officials to Yogesh's home to address the issue and educate his parents about the vital importance of education.











Remarkably, within a mere 24 hours, Yogesh was readmitted to school, earning the admiration of the public. He has now been granted the opportunity to study in the sixth standard at the government school in Basapura village.



CM Siddaramaiah expressed his delight on X, stating, "A boy named Yogesh from Molakalmuru taluk's Basapura in Chitradurga district was forcibly withdrawn from school by his parents and compelled to graze sheep for the last 2 years. This was brought to our attention by a concerned local. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we swiftly dispatched officials to the boy's residence. Furthermore, we educated his parents about the significance of education. In just 24 hours, Yogesh, who had been denied education due to economic constraints, is now thriving in school, embarking on a brighter future."

Siddaramaiah, reflecting on his own journey, added, "As a child, I too was deprived of school like Yogesh. Rajappa Meshtru directly enrolled me in the 5th standard and facilitated my education, which eventually led me to become the Chief Minister. I hope that Yogesh, who is now embracing education, will also have a bright future. If you encounter similar public interest issues, please contact our office's Twitter account @osd_cmkarnataka," Siddaramaiah urged, underlining his administration's commitment to addressing pressing concerns and ensuring that every child has access to quality education.