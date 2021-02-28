CM Yediyurappa unveils 'Make-in-India' logo statue in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The roaring lion statue of the 'Make-in-India' logo was installed at Windsor Manor junction near the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. Karnataka being a major investment destination and an industrial center, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has created a unique and iconic location representation to highlight the initiatives taken by the State Government.

The Rs one-crore project, according to the BBMP will symbolically bring to light the progress of the Make-in-India movement to inspire the people, in particular, the youth to strive towards the spirit of the initiative. The lion sculpture is placed on a secondary kinetic platform for industries which rotates at a steady pace, infusing the place with dynamism and offering an all-round view of the statue. In the front, a water feature in the form of a dry fountain is introduced. The entire island is brought to life in the dark as numerous light fixtures have been integrated at strategic points which lights up the island adding a new dimension of visual interaction with the public.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who unveiled the statue said that all necessary steps have been taken by the State to make it investor-friendly.

"The contribution from the manufacturing sector to the State GDP would be increased to 20%. Bengaluru is home to large and small industrial development, information technology, electronic equipment, telecommunications, aviation, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food processing and automobile industries. Our government has formulated the Bengaluru Mission -2020 and this will further develop the city. Our aim is to make Karnataka a top investor-friendly State," he said.