CM Yediyurappa vacates Cauvery residence, a lucky house for all CMs

Bengaluru: Former CM Yediyurappa vacated the government residence Cauvery on Kumara Krupa road where he lived for the last 4 years. BSY has vacated the government residence as he is not holding any constitutional post after Congress came to power. Yeddyurappa has shifted to his private residence Dhavalagiri in Dollars Colony.

When BSY became CM in 2019, Siddaramaiah, who was in the same Cauvery residence, did not vacate his residence for six months. But after Siddaramaiah became the CM, Yeddyurappa did not delay, he vacated the Cauvery residence in just 11 days.

In the wake of BSY leaving the Cauvery house, Dhavalgiri residence will be transformed into the state BJP’s political activity center from now on. BJP Leaders will now visit Dhavlagiri residence and important meetings will be held in Dhavlagiri.

Cauvery residence, which had been given to Yeddyurappa from Siddaramaiah, now seems to be back with Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah will soon move to Cauvery residence after doing some minor repairs and painting the house.

Cauvery residence is known as a lucky residence in political circles. In 2004, BSY, who was the leader of the opposition, was the deputy chief minister and chief minister while staying in the same house. Yeddyurappa stayed in this house when he became CM in 2008. Yeddyurappa believes that he got the position of CM after coming to this house. In this background Cauvery residence is said to be a lucky house for Yeddyurappa.

Siddaramaiah had moved to this house in 2013 after the fall of the BJP government. Yeddyurappa wanted to move to this house when the BJP government came in 2019. But Siddaramaiah did not agree to leave the house.

Between BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah, both had an urge to get into Cauvery residence. Finally, the DPAR staff cleared the name board in Siddaramaiah’s residence. Through this, they instructed to vacate the residence. Apart from that, if the house is not vacated within three to four days, the water connection will also be cut off. Siddaramaiah had left the Cauvery residence after this warning.That house played an important role in Siddaramaiah’s political prosperity. He got the position of Leader of Opposition in 2019. Therefore, it was said that Siddaramaiah’s wife believes that if they continue to stay in the residence, Siddaramaiah can get further political elevation. Apart from this, since the CM’s home office Krishna is located next to cauvery, the cauvery residence has been given to the CM on the basis that it will be easy to travel if the CM is in Cauvery.