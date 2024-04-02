Codavaland demand: Appeal admitted by HC

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has admitted the appeal made by the Codava National Council for granting administrative autonomy to Codavaland, -the former ‘C’ category state. Legal luminary and Statesman Dr. Subramanian Swamy appeared for the petitioners—the - Codava National Council, represented by its president, NU Nachappa, and members. The High Court bench, The Hon'ble High Court, heard the Codavas in WP (PIL) No-7769/3023 on Monday before Chief Justice Nilay Bipinchandra Anjaria and Justice Krishna Dixith in the High Court of Karnataka.

The Petitioner Party-in -Person Dr. Subramanian Swamy, the Harvard Scholar, was present, he was assisted by Counsel Satya Sabharwal, and Kieran Narayan submitted that the Codavas have been deprived of certain assurances made over time, and successive governments have been indifferent to their just cause. Dr. Swamy prayed that a commission be constituted to examine legitimate demands (Codavaland Autonomy- Self-rule and ST tag) of the Codava Community. The Court observed that it would look into the matter and suggested that an affidavit be filed by Dr. Swamy. The CNC leaders stated that it would be complied with shortly. The Court also heard the impleading applicants, both in support of Dr. Swamy's petition and also those against it and allowed their applications to come on record. The matter stood adjourned to the 5th of June for parties to file respective objections and compliances.