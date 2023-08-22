College principal committed suicide in college

Bagalkote: A government college principal, who was busy until Monday night, was found dead in the college premises on Tuesday morning. Nagaraj Mudgal (50), the principal of Hunagunda Government College in Hunagunda town of Bagalkote district, committed suicide by hanging himself from the college's staircase grill.

The college had organized a folk culture program on Tuesday , and Nagaraj had been working tirelessly to ensure its success. After monitoring the preparations until late at night, he went home. However, around 1 o'clock in the morning, he returned to the college on his bike, stating that he had some work to do. He then went back home at 6 in the morning, freshened up, and returned to the college. Unfortunately, by the time the students arrived in the morning, they seen Nagarajs body hanging at stair case.

Nagaraj's wife and son, who had come to the college, were devastated and moved to tears. Although Nagaraj did not explicitly mention his reasons, he occasionally mentioned experiencing work pressure at the college. Hunagunda police registered a case and investigating.