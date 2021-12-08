Colleges In Bengaluru Are Allegedly Suppressing information About Covid Cases

Students suspect that college officials are hiding statistics on Covid cases as the examination season approaches. According to a study conducted by Manipal Institute of Technology students ahead of their December 17th offline tests, 80 percent of the 1,443 respondents believed that Covid-19 instances are being repressed.



A large percentage of students believe they should be graded based on their previous accomplishments, while another huge group believes exams should be conducted online, and 84.6 percent fear the Omicron variation. Second-year students made up the bulk of those who responded. Moreover half of the students claimed they recognize someone infected with Covid, whether it's a family member or a friend.

According to a college student, the administration consented to do mass testing to identify Covid instances after significant persuading. MIT, on the other hand, has suppressed data and projected normalcy rather than demanding testing and disseminating results.

The ambulances are for various health concerns, according to MIT Director Anil Rana, who dismissed the Covid cases as rumors. So far, about 2,000 students have been tested, and he claims there have been no cases. Additionally, a student from Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College confessed to testing positive in the last week of November in an audiotape. There were positive cases, according to students, but none according to college officials.

On December 4, the principal stated that there were no positive instances and that a BBMP team had been on campus on December 3 to test pupils, and that the results had been received. On Tuesday, though, she did not answer in response.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) stated late Tuesday evening that it had moved its undergraduate students' semester 5 and 7 exams, as well as third-year MCA exams, on the internet. This follows student demonstrations against offline exams, which have been linked to a number of incidents on campus.

Meanwhile, MIT Director Anil Rana confirmed that there are no Covid-19 cases on campus and that widespread testing is taking place. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education's Covid-19 monitoring committee has reevaluated the state's current Covid situation. Students, on the other hand, were concerned about taking the online proctored exam because of concerns regarding electricity and internet access.