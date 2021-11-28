Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru show cancelled, after right-wing activists complain

Bengaluru: The city police have issued a notice to the organizers of Munawar Faruqui comedy program, which was scheduled to be staged on Sunday evening at the Good Shepherd Hall in Ashok Nagar here. The move comes after right wing groups called the comedian anti-Hindu and submitted a complain to the cops.

Munawar Faruqui was recently arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making jokes that threatened Hindu religious sentiments. He is currently out on bail. The Curtain Call Events Agency in Delhi hosted their own event in Bangalore, in which Faruqui had planned to stage 'DongriTo Nowhere' on Sunday evening, which now stood cancelled. The show was organised in Bengaluru by Vishal Dhuria and Siddharth Das of Curtain Calls Event. Ashok Nagar police have now issued a notice to the agency as well.

"Many states have registered cases against Munawar Faruqui. His comedy shows have been banned in many states. If their program is held in our jurisdiction, public peace could be disrupted. Law and order will also be compromised. Therefore, we are advising cancellation of the show," police said.

When The Hans India tried reaching out to the agency representatives they did not respond.

In a tweet on Sunday, Munawar Faruqui stated, "Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haargaya. Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE. Aaj Bangalore show cancel hogaya (Under the Threats to venue vandalism) We sold 600+ tickets Month back my team called Late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will going to generate from this show in Bangalore. We agreed to not sell the show on the name of charity as suggest by the Nobel organisation. Putting me in the jail for the joke i never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in india irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it's clearly nothing problematic in the show! we called of 12 shows in last 2 months because of the Threats to Venue and Audience," said Faruqui.

He added, "Inkinafrat ka bahana ban gayahoonHasakarkitno ka sahara ban gayahoonTootne pe inkiKhwahishhogi purl Sahikehtehai, mai Sitara ban gayahoon. I think this is The End My name is Munawar FaruquiAnd That's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. Good bye! Im done." He stated it was unfair he had to spend time in jail for a joke he did not crack, and cancel shows which did not have any problematic content.