Cong, BJP lock horns over division of Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Karnataka have locked horns over the division of Bengaluru city, with the saffron party on Friday saying that dividing Bengaluru would be an insult to its founder Kempe Gowda.

Speaking to media representatives at the BJP state office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader R. Ashoka warned that dividing Bengaluru would be an insult to its founder, Kempe Gowda.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the people in Bengaluru believe in Kempe Gowda’s vision. By dividing the city, you are hurting their sentiments. Bengaluru, built by Kempe Gowda, must remain united -- that is the wish of the people,” he emphasised.

He ridiculed the Congress government’s claims about transforming Bengaluru, stating, “Now, the Congress government is talking about making a Greater Bengaluru, dividing the city into six or seven parts, and expanding its boundaries. You can’t even fix the existing city, and yet you are talking about expansion?”

Criticising the government’s misplaced priorities, he said, “Instead of fixing the 198 wards and conducting elections, you are letting development projects stall, roads deteriorate, and now talking about constructing tunnel roads 150 feet underground. The city already has tunnels on the surface! Are you now planning to go even deeper?” he asked. State President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Friday that there is a unanimous opinion that dividing Bengaluru by creating Greater Bengaluru is not the right move.

He added that the state government and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are pushing for the creation of Greater Bengaluru by restructuring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

“We have discussed the pros and cons of this decision with key figures in the city,” he said. He emphasised that splitting Bengaluru is not beneficial for the city’s development and that no opportunity should be given for such a move.

“This matter was discussed in our meetings, and it was agreed that this decision should not be allowed under any circumstances,” he said.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka in July 2024, tabled a Bill, which proposes to divide the state’s capital, Bengaluru, into smaller administrative zones for “effective governance”, and to “streamline political accountability” and “improve the quality of life”.

The Congress government has promised consultation and deliberation with stakeholders before finalising the decision.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is aggressively pushing for the division of Bengaluru city and the creation of Greater Bengaluru.

Talking about the statement of Deputy CM Shivakumar that even after two to three years, or even if god intervenes, the situation in Bengaluru can’t be improved, BJP leader R. Ashoka claimed that Shivakumar’s recent statement has angered citizens.

“The fate of Bengaluru is now left to God. The Siddaramaiah-led government is directly responsible for crushing the dreams of development and waste management in the city,” he alleged.

He pointed out that even the potholes on the roads remain untouched, and IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai has also commented on the poor state of the city.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents due to damaged roads, with many citizens ending up in hospitals. Ashoka also criticised the condition of the city’s markets, stating that garbage has piled up like towers across markets, including City Market.

“At the beginning of its tenure, this government made big promises to Bengalureans. The Congress leaders claimed they would turn Bengaluru into a world-class brand, making it as grand as the Himalayan peaks. Now, the same Minister, the same incharge of Bengaluru, is saying that even if God himself descends, Bengaluru cannot be saved. This is their failure,” he said.

Ashoka also said that Bengaluru has become an “orphaned city” under Congress rule. “Ministers in charge of Bengaluru have no real interest in the city. The Congress government has left Bengaluru abandoned,” he claimed.

He announced that BJP has decided to push for early elections to ensure development and prioritise the local administration.

“We have formed a legal team of 15 members to fight for early elections in court. Our goal is to bring elections soon and restore development in Bengaluru,” he said.

He also accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order.

“Bengaluru’s law and order have fallen into the hands of the mafia. The control of the city has slipped into the hands of dons,” he alleged.

State President Vijayendra slammed Shivakumar for his statement that the situation in Bengaluru can’t be improved.

Shivakumar and the Congress party which promised to make Bengaluru like Singapore and came to power are making this statement, he said while mocking the Congress government. He further charged, “The Congress government which is not capable of filling potholes is talking about tunnel roads. There is no development and MLAs are not getting any funds, they talk about Bengaluru and the state’s progress. This is a tragedy. Bengaluru city is a world city and India is seen through Bengaluru city and it has saddened people.”

When asked about the criticism over Shivakumar’s statement that “even after two to three years, or even if god intervenes, the situation in Bengaluru can’t be improved,” Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “Everyone knows that Bengaluru lacks infrastructure. Bengaluru was not built for this kind of population and number of vehicles. The population in the city is about 1.4 crore and almost equal numbers of vehicles in the city, we don’t have infrastructure.” “Unless you build infrastructure and spread out Bengaluru, the traffic is going to be the biggest challenge for us.

Now, we are planning and our Minister Shivakumar is also looking at alternatives. One of the alternatives is going underground, it has begun,” he added.

Parameshwara said, “Somewhere we have to go for flyover, underpass, below the ground roads. It will take time, money, and others. The problem can’t be fixed in the short term. It will take a little longer time.”