Cong must win if Mekedatu project is to be implemented: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Mekedatu project is a must for providing drinking water to Bengaluru and the Congress candidate from Bengaluru South, Soumya Reddy, has to win if we want to get permission for Mekedatu from the Centre.
On the second day of the campaign on behalf of Soumya Reddy in Bengaluru South constituency, the Chief Minister held a road show and pointed out the serial failures of the sitting MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya.
The Cauvery connection for drinking water needs to be increased in Bengaluru South. Now it is only 60 per cent. Soumya Reddy's victory is essential if the Mekedatu project is to be implemented, he said.
