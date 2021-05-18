Congress again pitches in for Rs 100 crore plan to vaccinate the citizens

Bengaluru: The State Congress President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the party will work with the government in saving the lives of the people. He added that the Karnataka government should sanction Rs 100 crore plan to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers which the party had pitched a few days ago.

"Let the government sanction the Rs 100 crore plan that the Congress has come up with to vaccinate the people of the state for free. We will also join hands with the government," Shivakumar said.

"It is important to save people's lives. This is our first priority. The development work will be done later. For this reason, all the Congress leaders have decided to use the development fund to procure vaccines.

This is not a Congress party program. The government has said that 25 percent of the Rs 2 crore development fund and we have made a Rs 100 crore plan and sought the government's consent," he elaborated.

Shivakumar added that the party has 93 MLAs and council members and for the rest of the money the state leadership is ready to approach the party workers as well.

"Let the government sanction the plan and we will join hands with the government and serve the people," he told media.