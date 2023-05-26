Congress alleges Siddaramaiah still under threat from BJP

Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M Laxman has made a serious allegation that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is still under threat from the BJP. Speaking to reporters, he said that BJP is still threatening Siddaramaiah’s life. ‘For the same reason, we are demanding action on the complaint filed against former minister Ashwath Narayan. This video of Ashwath Narayan saying that Siddaramaiah should be beaten like Tipu Sultan by Urigowda and Nanjegowda is still going viral’. He said that there is a possibility that Siddaramaiah will be attacked again due to this.

He said BJP and Ashwath Narayan are responsible for whatever happens to CM Siddaramaiah. Ashwath Narayan should be arrested by the police immediately. We have lodged a complaint at Devaraja Police Station. In this background, the police have informed the speaker about this. It is to be known with what purpose Ashwath Narayan had given this statement. He said that strict action should be taken against them. He said we demand action on the complaints filed against the BJP in the past across the state. ‘In the past, the police acted like BJP agents. Therefore, no action was taken on the complaint. Now Ashwath Narayan should be taken into custody by the police by this evening’. He insisted that there should be a comprehensive investigation.

Ashwath Narayan, who had given a speech at a BJP programme held at Sathanur in Mandya district on February 14, had made an objectionable statement that Siddaramaiah should be killed the way Urigowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu Sultan. In this regard, KPCC spokesperson M. Laxman on Thursday went to Devaraja police station along with the Mysore District Congress delegation and filed a complaint against Ashwathtanarayan. The police registered a FIR under IPC section 506, 153.Although Congress leaders had lodged a complaint against Ashwathanarayan in this regard last February, the police did not take any action. Now, a complaint has been registered against Ashwath Narayan within a week of Congress coming to power.