Congress Appoints district in charge ministers

Bengaluru: The Congress government has appointed in-charge ministers and has given the in-charge responsibility of Dakshina Kannada district to Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. Further, Udupi in-charge has been given to Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Uttara Kannada district in-charge to Mankala Vaidya, the government said in an official order.

In charge of Bangalore City, Chief Minister's home district Mysore given to Dr H.C. Mahadevappa.

Other district om charge Ministers are as follows:

Bangalore- DyCM DK Shivakumar

Dakshina Kannada- Dinesh Gundurao

Udupi- Lakshmi Hebbalkar

U. Kannada- Mankal Vaidta

Bangalore Rural - KH Muniappa

Ramanagara- Ramalingareddy

Chikmagalur- KJ George

Vijayapura- MB Patil

Mysore- HC Mahadevappa

Belgaum- Satish Jarakiholi

Kalaburgi- Priyanka Kharge

Haveri- Sivananda Patil

Vijayanagar- Zameer Ahmed Khan

Yadagiri- Sharanbasappa Darshanapura

Bidar- Ishwara Khandre

Mandya- Cheluvarayaswamy

Davanagere- SS Mallikarjuna

Dharwad- Santosh Lad

Raichur- Sharanprakash Patil

Bagalkote- RB Thimmapura

Chamarajanagar- K. Venkatesh

Koppal-Shivaraja Thandagi

Chitradurga- D. Sudhakar

Bellary- B. Nagendra

Hassan- K. N. Rajanna

Kolar- Bairati Suresh

Shimoga- Madhu Bangarappa

Chikkaballapur- Dr. MC Sudhakar

Kodagu- Bosaraju

Tumkur- Dr. G. Parameshwar