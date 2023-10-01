Congress government has become a den of confusion: Bommai

Bengaluru: There is no coordination among the ministers in the incumbent Congress government and it has been a den of confusion, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Talking to reporters after participating in a free health checkup camp at Huralikoppa village in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Sunday, he said the ministers were making contradictory statements every day and it shows all is not well in the government. Lack of coordination existed among the ministers and there was no cordiality in the Cabinet.

The Congress MLAs were unhappy due to the absence of coordination in the Cabinet. The people of the State were not feeling the presence of the elected government there. The drought relief was yet to reach farmers. Within four months, the present government has lost the people's trust. The Chief Minister has no control over the ministers.

Bommai said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said one thing inside the meeting of legal experts and another thing in public over the Cauvery water row. On Saturday, he had said the government would for an appeal in the meeting. legal luminaries and stop the release of water to Tamil Nadu. But outside the CM reiterated about going to file an appeal but ruled out the stoppage of water to the neighboring state. Asked why, Siddaramaiah claimed that it amounts to contempt of court, the government would be dismissed and the dam would be taken over. This statement has been made even before going to the Supreme Court. If the CM has such a feeling then the apex court would ask Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Did the CM Siddaramaiah lack that much knowledge? The government had been following a dual policy and the people have now understood that this government cannot save the land and water of the State.

Shamanur's statement is serious

Answering a question about Shamanur Shivshankarappa's statement that there is no protection for Lingayat officers in this government, he said, Shamanur is a senior Congress MLA and President of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha. The people take his statement seriously. The Chief Minister owes a reply to this. Shamanur Shivshankarappa said that even after the Chief Minister's statement, his statement remained unchanged. That means he has been very serious in this contention, he added.