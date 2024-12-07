Congress govt will not complete its full term: Bommai

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has glued himself to the chair, but there is internal unrest in the Congress as leaders are vying for the CM and Deputy CM positions. This will escalate into a major issue, preventing the Congress government from completing its term.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, he said there is discontent within the Congress government. Leaders are standing on their toes to become CM or Deputy CM, while Siddaramaiah clings to the chair with Fevicol. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is trying to unseat him, and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara wonders about his own role in this drama. This internal conflict will grow larger in the coming days, and this government will not last its full term.

Asked about the Congress’s Janakalyana Utsava held in Hassan, Bommai questioned its purpose saying that What achievement did they celebrate? People have given them power to bring welfare, but Congress is lost in their events. They have bankrupted the state treasury. This is a zero government – zero in development, zero in social justice, and zero in law and order. They have mismanaged finances and stalled progress. Their events are meant to influence court cases, and they are using public funds for such gatherings instead of development. The CM Siddaramaiah seeks strength for himself rather than empowering the people. His governance is steeped in instability.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s claim that BJP’s fight against the Wakf board was mere drama, the MP said the CM himself is a key player in this drama. It is the duty as the opposition to question government misdeeds. The CM has plenty of work to focus on.

About Siddaramaiah’s earlier statement of retiring from politics if the Centre provided 10 kg of rice, the former CM said the BJP led NDA Government had never promised 10 kg of rice; it was the Congress that made such a promise. Yet, not even a grain of rice is being provided by their government. It is the central government supplying rice, but they lack the shame to admit it.

Replying to a question on the outcome of core committee meeting held in Delhi, he said the committee will discuss various issues, including internal party matters, organizational developments, and political strategies. “We have completed the membership drive, and many political developments have occurred since. Organizational growth and political dynamics will be key topics in the discussions.”

With the Belagavi session approaching, Bommai stressed the need to address issues in North Karnataka. The session should be focused on solving the problems of North Karnataka. Unfortunately, the Congress government has neglected irrigation projects in the region. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure productive discussions in the assembly.

Commenting on Congress’s protests against industrialist Adani in Parliament, Bommai accused Congress and its allies of having business dealings with Adani in the states they govern. Congress should first clarify their stance before pointing fingers, he said.