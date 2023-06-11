Congress Guarantee for the poor and helpless-Hebbalkar

Udupi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who oversees Udupi district, expressed her confidence in the Congress party's five pre-poll guarantee schemes, stating that they would restore the lives of individuals affected by the challenges of price inflation and the pandemic. She inaugurated the 'Shakthi Scheme,' which offers free bus rides for women in Udupi, emphasizing that the state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has taken initial steps towards implementing these guarantee schemes in a phased manner.

Hebbalkar announced that the Griha Laxmi scheme, another pre-poll pledge, will be launched in the state on August 15 this year. Under this scheme, every woman heading a household in the state, regardless of BPL or APL card holders, will receive a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000. She mentioned that the application forms for this scheme are currently being drafted and will be made available within two days. Eligible women can apply online or through the CDPO, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, or anganwadi teachers. The filled forms can be submitted at Gram One centers to access the benefits, ensuring that middlemen have no place in the process.

During her visit to Uchila's Sri Mahalakshmi Temple and Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, the minister reiterated the significance of the Shakthi Scheme as one of the key initiatives of the Congress government in the state. She encouraged party leaders and workers at the district congress office in Brahmagiri not to lose hope, urging them to regain the trust of the people and make a strong comeback in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. She shared her personal experience of facing defeat in past elections but emphasized her unwavering determination to work for the betterment of the people. As the district in-charge minister of Udupi, she assured that she would visit the region at least twice a month to review the progress being made.