Congress Party resorts to the Operation as it has lost its charisma: Former CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The BJP supports the agitation for the Cauvery Water as long as the row exists. It seems the State government has got some wisdom even though it has been very late, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday he said the orders have been issued to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu. This situation would not have come had the state government effectively argued in the Supreme Court when the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs daily. At last, wisdom seems to have prevailed on the State government, he added.

He said already, much water had already flowed into Tamil Nadu which has totally violated the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's orders. There was a hue and cry for drinking water to which the government must focus. Most of the areas in North Karnataka were reeling under drought and the farmers were worried about losing the khariff crops due to the failure of rain. So far, the government has not distributed the compensation for them. The previous BJP Government had given the solatium double the norms but it was not done by the incumbent government. The state government must not only protect the interest of Cauvery but also of the Krishna water. The BJP had been united in this regard.

No use of operation for the Congress Party

The Congress government has lost its charisma in the state. Therefore, Congress is ready for the operation again, this is the weakness of Congress. Some who didn't get tickets go to Congress. There is no benefit to the Congress. It is natural that those who did not get tickets will go, so we don't worry too much about it. There would be no benefit politically from this operation of Congress, Bommai opined.